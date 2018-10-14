By-elections: Nawaz asks PML-N workers to remain vigilant

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leaders to ensure their presence at the Returning Officers (ROs) offices in order to protect the votes from theft. Issuing directives, he asked leaders and workers to remain vigilant on by polling day (today) of by-elections and record a forceful protest in case of any wrongdoing. According to media reports, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz was likely to visit ROs offices and different polling stations.