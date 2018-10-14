Sun October 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2018

Man kills wife for ‘honour’

GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly murdered his wife for honour in Sadr police limits on Saturday.

Adeela had contracted marriage with Rehman about 10 years ago. Later, Rehman went abroad for a job. He had returned back some days ago. On the day of the incident, he doubted the character of his wife and allegedly shot her dead. Later, the accused cut the body into pieces and packed them in a plastic bag. He was throwing the bag into Upper Chenab Canal when some passersby caught him on suspicion and informed the police.

Following the information, the police reached the spot and took the accused in custody. During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to killing his wife for honour.

FUNCTION: Commissioner Asadullah Faiz arranged a function in the honour of gold medalist wrestler Inam Butt in his office here on Saturday.

RPO Shahid Hanif and other officers were also present on the occasion. The commissioner congratulated the wrestler on his great victory in the world beach wrestling championship held in Turkey. He announced setting up the wrestling academy in Gujranwala and gave him a cheque of Rs 50,000.

BILLBOARDS REMOVED: The district administration has launched an operation against illegal billboards and removed dozens of them in different localities. The action was taken on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq Warraich.

