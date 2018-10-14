Man strangles divorced sister for ‘honour’

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man allegedly murdered his divorced sister for honour at Chak 670/11GB, Pirmahal, on Saturday.

Aasia Bibi, a divorced woman, had eloped with a man of her village some days ago. When she returned back, her brother Zaid allegedly gave her drug-mixed meal. When she fell unconscious, he allegedly strangled her. Police have arrested the accused.

TWO HELD FOR CORRUPTION: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested its stenographer Abdul Ghaffar and Constable Muhammad Shafiq for receiving Rs20,000 bribe from a citizen on Saturday.

They had demanded bribe from complainant Kamran for raiding a government office where an official had demanded bribe from him for resolving his complaint.