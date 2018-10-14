Man strangles divorced sister for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man allegedly murdered his divorced sister for honour at Chak 670/11GB, Pirmahal, on Saturday.
Aasia Bibi, a divorced woman, had eloped with a man of her village some days ago. When she returned back, her brother Zaid allegedly gave her drug-mixed meal. When she fell unconscious, he allegedly strangled her. Police have arrested the accused.
TWO HELD FOR CORRUPTION: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested its stenographer Abdul Ghaffar and Constable Muhammad Shafiq for receiving Rs20,000 bribe from a citizen on Saturday.
They had demanded bribe from complainant Kamran for raiding a government office where an official had demanded bribe from him for resolving his complaint.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man allegedly murdered his divorced sister for honour at Chak 670/11GB, Pirmahal, on Saturday.
Aasia Bibi, a divorced woman, had eloped with a man of her village some days ago. When she returned back, her brother Zaid allegedly gave her drug-mixed meal. When she fell unconscious, he allegedly strangled her. Police have arrested the accused.
TWO HELD FOR CORRUPTION: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested its stenographer Abdul Ghaffar and Constable Muhammad Shafiq for receiving Rs20,000 bribe from a citizen on Saturday.
They had demanded bribe from complainant Kamran for raiding a government office where an official had demanded bribe from him for resolving his complaint.
Comments