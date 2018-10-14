Security plan for by-polls

LAHORE: Lahore police have devised security plan for by-elections going to be held on Sunday (today).

Some 12,000 cops have been deputed under the supervision of 12 SPs. Dolphin Squad, PRU and Mujahid Squad will also conduct patrolling at and around 886 polling stations in four constituencies of the city. Police have declared 93 polling stations sensitive. Rangers and Pak Army personnel have also been deployed at sensitive polling station.

Meanwhile, city traffic police have finalised traffic plan at and around polling stations to maintain flow of traffic. At least 2,000 traffic wardens, 109 patrolling officers have been deputed under the supervision of 40 inspectors, 10 DSPs and two SPs. 60 lady wardens will also perform duties.

CTO has also directed wardens not to challan citizens on CNIC so that they could cast their votes. The ticketing offices will also remain open on Sunday. CTO has also directed wardens to ensure parking of vehicles at a safe distance from polling stations.