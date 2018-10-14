Mani calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Saturday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on his recent visits abroad, the compensation dispute with India and chances of international teams touring Pakistan.

Mani called on the prime minister and apprised him of the developments relating to important issues confronting Pakistan cricket.

The legal battle regarding India’s refusal to honour their commitments was the key point of the briefing. An ICC-appointed panel has already listened to both the parties and its decision is awaited.

Mani is also believed to have briefed Imran Khan on chances of international teams visiting Pakistan in the coming seasons. One of the important tasks given to Mani by the prime minister was to revive international cricket in Pakistan. Mani, it is believed, has taken up the matter with the cricket boards of England, Ireland and West Indies.

The Pakistan Super League player draft also came under discussion.

The PCB is looking to invite some key international cricket officials to the November 20 draft. On the sidelines of the draft, it is expected that these officials and leading players may also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan. When approached, Mani said he would not comment on the meeting.