Community litter pick drive launched

Islamabad : The youth against littering, a new initiative of the Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC), launched its ‘Community Litter Pick Campaign’ with the clean-up of the Margalla Hills Trail-5.

More than fifty environment-loving teenage volunteers from different schools participated in the anti-littering campaign launch, supported by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan).

Speaking on the occasion, the Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed said quite unfortunately the visitors to different tourist destinations and treks litter a lot turning the natural places into trash dumps. Even, the markets and roads are flooded with the trash thrown by the uncivilised citizens.

The youth against littering is a new initiative of the IDCLC to promote anti-littering behaviours and practices among the youth. So, the sensitised youth could inspire environment unfriendly citizens to curb their bad practices.