Sun October 14, 2018
Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

Islamabad

RK
Rasheed Khalid
October 14, 2018

Agreement to strengthen social enterprise sector inked

Islamabad : Sustainable Development Policy Institute signed a memorandum of understanding with the Social Entrepreneurship and Equity Development Ventures to establish a strategic partnership in areas of collaborative research, policy analysis, capacity-building and policy engagement for enabling and strengthening social enterprise sector in Pakistan.

Faraz Khan, CEO, SEED Ventures, and Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, singed here the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at SDPI office.

Under the agreement, the both organisations agreed to develop a sustainable quality monitoring and evaluation framework for areas of the research under their respective mandates. Speaking on the occasion, Faraz Khan said that SEED Venture provides solutions to social challenges, using entrepreneurship as a vehicle to create wealth and deliver positive social impact. He said that the agreement with SDPI will help us to work toward sustainable social sector development through research collaboration, capacity building, advocacy and outreach activities.

Dr Suleri said that social enterprise is a sector having a great potential to grow in Pakistan. However, the sector largely remained underdeveloped and untapped mainly due to lack of knowledge, capacity, research and advocacy. He said that under the agreement, SDPI will provide full research support, share data, build capacity through joint trainings and help in outreach and networking with stakeholders.

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
