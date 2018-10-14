Sun October 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tribute to former ambassador

Islamabad : The friends and family members of the late Nazar Abbas converged on the Islamabad Club on Saturday to commemorate the former ambassador's career and personality.

Born in April 1942 in a Chakwal village, Abbas had passed away last month after a long battle with illness. Wife Nigar Nazar, the country’s first woman cartoonist, remembered Abbas as a noble soul, who always helped people in need confidentially.

“Nazar Abbas helped so many people and took so many under his wing that many people have been left devastated by his absence. He always helped the people quietly and even helped those who didn’t know they needed the help. Everyone who met him has something nice to say about Abbas, not a single bad word about him. From relatives, friends, market keepers to house help, he was loved and admired by all,” she told ‘The News’.

Nigar also said her husband got 11 girls from his village to college this year, helped set up a post office in his village and formed a committee to help him donate money on a regular basis to widows, orphans and others in need. She declared her husband a principled man, who always did the right thing no matter what the situation was. “These are only among some of the many things that Nazar had done during his life.

As desired, some humane achievements for him,” she said. Friend Javed Hafeez, a newspaper columnist, declared Nazar Abbas a son of the soil (Farzand-i-Potohar) and said the former envoy was a ‘100% made-in-Pakistan’ person. He said the former ambassador, who belonged to a middle-class family, climbed up the ladder of success on his own due to intelligent use of natural talents, and hard work. The columnist said the death of Nazar Abbas had left a void for family and friends, which would hard to fill. “Nazar will always be remembered for his love for country, kindness for people and adherence to principles,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed