Tribute to former ambassador

Islamabad : The friends and family members of the late Nazar Abbas converged on the Islamabad Club on Saturday to commemorate the former ambassador's career and personality.

Born in April 1942 in a Chakwal village, Abbas had passed away last month after a long battle with illness. Wife Nigar Nazar, the country’s first woman cartoonist, remembered Abbas as a noble soul, who always helped people in need confidentially.

“Nazar Abbas helped so many people and took so many under his wing that many people have been left devastated by his absence. He always helped the people quietly and even helped those who didn’t know they needed the help. Everyone who met him has something nice to say about Abbas, not a single bad word about him. From relatives, friends, market keepers to house help, he was loved and admired by all,” she told ‘The News’.

Nigar also said her husband got 11 girls from his village to college this year, helped set up a post office in his village and formed a committee to help him donate money on a regular basis to widows, orphans and others in need. She declared her husband a principled man, who always did the right thing no matter what the situation was. “These are only among some of the many things that Nazar had done during his life.

As desired, some humane achievements for him,” she said. Friend Javed Hafeez, a newspaper columnist, declared Nazar Abbas a son of the soil (Farzand-i-Potohar) and said the former envoy was a ‘100% made-in-Pakistan’ person. He said the former ambassador, who belonged to a middle-class family, climbed up the ladder of success on his own due to intelligent use of natural talents, and hard work. The columnist said the death of Nazar Abbas had left a void for family and friends, which would hard to fill. “Nazar will always be remembered for his love for country, kindness for people and adherence to principles,” he said.