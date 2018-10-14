CITY PULSE: From Dawn to Dusk

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Asif Ahmed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘From Dawn to Dusk’ from October 16 to October 24. Ahmed’s art practice over the years has explored the visual history of the subcontinent. The recent body of work speaks about the British Raj through detailed drawings that reflect on the faded traces of the subcontinent’s iconic history. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.