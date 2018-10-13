ECP’s direction about polling result transmission system

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan in its code of conduct for security has given new instructions to the polling staff with regards to the result transmission system, directing them to move to concerned returning officer along with result, in case of technical hitch in the system.

“While performing duty inside the polling station, in a manner that snapshot of Form 45 and tabulated result has been taken and sent through RTS to the Election Commission and returning officer by respective presiding officers,” the Election Commission said in the code.