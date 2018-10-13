TLYR marks day for honour of Prophet (PBUH)

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) observed countrywide protection of Prophet (PBUH)’s honour day on Friday.

The charged TLYR activists staged rallies and demonstrations in major cities.

In Lahore, TLYR workers took out a rally from Data Darbar and marched up to the Punjab Assembly where they staged a sit-in for some time.

Addressing the workers, TLYR patron Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other leaders demanded decision on the appeal of a blasphemy convict, Aasia Masih, according to the Constitution of Pakistan in the light of Quran and Sunnah.

It also criticized a suo motu notice against the TLYR sit-in at Faizabad Rawalpindi in 2017 and asked why the sit-in by Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri escaped a suo motu notice despite the fact that many violations of law took place there.

The sit-in was addressed by Waheed Noor, Pir Ijaz Ashrafi, Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah, Farooqul Hasan Qadri, Qazi Mahmood Awan, Ghulam Abbas Faizi and others.