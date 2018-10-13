TNFJ for easing out Zaireen problems

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz Fiqah e Jaffaria central Joint Secretary Major ® Baqir Bokhari on Friday expressed grave concern over on-going delays and difficulties being faced by thousands of Pakistanis, intending to visit Iran and Iraq for paying homage to the martyrs of Karbala and Aima masoomeen.

He chaired a meeting on this issue at TNFJ office in Rawalpindi and expressed grave concern over reports, pouring in from Quetta, Taftan border and elsewhere regarding difficulties being faced by Zaireen.

A statement was issued to the media after the meeting, which said that the government of Pakistan should thrash out a comprehensive plan with Iran and Iraq to lessen problems of Zaireen, as it had become an annual feature that they faced untold miseries at Quetta, prior to leaving for pilgrimage and at Taftan border while returning to Pakistan.