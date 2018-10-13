SCO can benefit from Pak experience to fight terror: FM

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) could benefit from Pakistan's experience in combatting terrorism.

He was addressing a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here.

He said establishing peace was imperative to ensure sustained international trade.

"Pakistan has played an important role to combat terrorism and extremism," Qureshi said, adding that regional conflicts and terrorism were major challenges that should be addressed.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the SCO charter.

"Pakistan fully supports the [SCO] charter. We believe in bilateral cooperation to achieve common goals," Qureshi remarked.

Qureshi highlighted the importance of SCO as a vital platform to achieve the objectives of peace, security and stability across Eurasia. He underscored the need of upholding peace in an increasingly tense international environment.

Qureshi conveyed greetings of Prime Minster Imran Khan to all leaders participating in the meeting.

He emphasised the need for cooperation among (SCO) countries in the field of multilateral trade and removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers.

He also supported the initiative of establishment of SCO development bank and development fund.

Speaking about economic development through regional connectivity, the foreign minister highlighted the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In the context of SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), he pointed out Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Qureshi also expressed Pakistan’s full support for peace and stability in Afghanistan and assured full cooperation for SCO’s initiative in this regard.

He also held important meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

This was the second CHG meeting attended by Pakistan after becoming a full member of SCO in June last year.

The prime ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Foreign Minister of India also attended the meeting.

The Council of the Heads of the Government exchanged views on the emerging economic situation in the region and beyond and held in-depth discussions on economic integration, regional connectivity and peace and security.