Pak environment projects: WB to help arrange int’l moot to attract donors

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank on Friday offered its support to Pakistan in arranging an international conference for attracting potential international donors to arrange finances for funding key environmental projects in Pakistan.

World Bank is ready to arrange an international conference with collaboration of Ministry of Climate Change where we can present Pakistan’s case and seek international assistance from potential donors, a World Bank delegation led by Ms Anna Wellenstein, Director of Strategy and Operations for the Bank’s Social, Urban, Rural, and Resilience (SURR) Global Practice made this offer here in a meeting with Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan. They discussed common modalities for future cooperation in climate related projects and both the sides principally agreed to the proposal.

Khan apprised the delegates that environment is a major part of our party's eleven-point agenda which we are going to implement now. Initially we successfully completed one billion tree tsunami projects in KP which was appreciated globally and now we are upscaling this into a ten billion tsunami tree plantation project to implement at national level. While on the other hand, to fulfill our international commitments, we have initiated another flagship programme "Clean and Green Pakistan".

While sharing the salient features of this "Clean and Green Pakistan" he said that this initiative will focus on five major areas which include plantation, solid and liquid waste management, clean water and hygiene.

The minister further said that we are well aware of the climate challenges and very much clear agendas to deal with these issues. We are also focusing on adaptation side as well. He said that our 90 percent water comes from Tarbella and goes directly to the Arabian Sea. Unfortunately we haven't developed any mechanism to store that water. But now we have a comprehensive plan to store flood water in our wetlands under "Recharge Pakistan" project which we have sent to Green Climate Fund (GCF) through World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Malik Amin Aslam Khan said that by keeping in view the drastically changing climate situation, we are thinking alternative energy means. In KP we built 350 small hydropower units on running rivers and we will also upscale that model at national level in a next phase and to implement all these agendas, we need global support of potential donors.

Minister also requested the World Bank to extend cooperation to deal with "smog" issue which people of Punjab are facing these days under the Green Punjab Project of the World Bank.