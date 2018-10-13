Buying Iranian oil, S-400 missile not helpful to India: US

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Thursday the reports that India was purchasing Iranian oil and buying Russian manufactured S-400 missile defence system were not helpful, hours after President Trump said that India would soon know Washington’s response to the Russian deal.

When we hear about things such as purchasing oil or of the S-400 systems, it’s not helpful, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told a questioner at a regular briefing when asked to comment on India’s fresh orders to purchase Iranian oil despite threats of US sanctions.

The spokesperson referred to a statement President Trump made while talking to reporters about the CAATSA sanctions and India’s buying of Russian missile system, saying that New Delhi would soon find out about the US response.

When asked to comment about the $4.5 billion Russian deal signed during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi, the US President said that India is going to find out about his government’s response to the deal soon.