Section-144 imposed ahead by-polls in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The district administration has imposed Section-144 in the district for a period of 10 days on the display of arms and pillion riding to maintain law and order during the upcoming by-polls and also on illegal mining for a period of one month.

An official communiqué said that Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar has imposed section-144 with immediate effect on the display of arms, from October 12 to 20, and on pillion riding from October 12 to 16.

It said that the administration’s decision to impose Section-144 was taken to avoid any untoward incident during the by-elections, which are to take place on October 14.

The deputy commissioner through another order banned illegal mining in Budrashi block-22, Nizampur block 25, Asukhel block 27/2, Enzari block 28, Janabad seasonal stream block 29, Budrashi block 31, Bezal block 32, Dalakhu block 33, Shujaabad block 35 and block 24 near SC colony.

The district administration has asked the police to take action against violators under the relevant laws.