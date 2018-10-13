PK-53 by-election: Close contest expected between ANP, PTI candidates

MARDAN: A close contest is expected between the candidates of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the provincial constituency PK-53 Mardan in the by-election being held on October 14.

The ANP had fielded its former lawmaker Ahmad Khan Bahadur while the PTI has this time given the ticket to a new candidate, Abdul Salam Afridi. The PTI’s previous candidate Sayyed Umar Farooq lost the election from this constituency thrice against ANP’s Ameer Haider Hoti in 2008, 2013 and 2018.

This constituency has some urban and rural union councils of Mardan, including Bagh Iram, Bijli Ghar, Bigut Gunj, Mardan Khas, Maho Dheri, Khazana Dheri, Chamtar, Manga, Kaskoroona, Dagai and Baghdada. The constituency has 153,352 registered voters, including 64,867 women.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 131 polling stations, including 53 for men and 49 for women. The comined polling stations are 29. As many as 114 polling stations have been declared most sensitive and 17 sensitive.

According to the police, 3,300 cops will be deployed on the polling day for security purposes. Some 1,500 cops will perform duty at the most sensitive and sensitive polling stations.

In the July 25 general election, former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti of the ANP won the seat by polling 29,166 votes. Sayyed Umar Farooq of the PTI was the runner-up with 22,437 votes. PML-N’s Khan Akbar Afridi was placed third with 8,200 votes, MMA’s Niaz Ali came fourth with 6,669 and PPP trailed in the fifth position with 2,438 votes.

In the 2002 general election, Ikramullah Shahid of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal had won this seat.

Ameer Haider Hoti, who is the provincial president of ANP, first won this seat in 2008 and went on to become the chief minister in the ANP-PPP coalition government.

He won the seat again in 2013, but this time he gave it up as he had also emerged victorious from the National Assembly constituency and had kept it. This necessitated a by-election that ANP’s Ahmad Khan Bahadur won against PTI’s Sayyed Umar Farooq.

Earlier in the 2008 polls, Ahmad Khan Bahadur had won from another constituency, PK-52 Mardan, on the ANP ticket. The same situation arose in July 2018 as Ameer Haider Hoti won both the National Assembly and KP Assembly seats. He kept the National Assembly seat and vacated the one in the provincial assembly. The vacant KP Assembly seat would now go to the winner of the October 14 general election.

This time the ANP candidate has secured support from almost all the opposition parties, including the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, etc. This should give him an advantage over the other candidates. The opposition wants to defeat the PTI candidate once more. The candidates would have to bring out the voters, including women, to the polling stations to ensure their win.