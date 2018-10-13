ANP says country pushed into chaos

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had pushed the country towards anarchy and chaos.

It said the problems could not be resolved without a true democratic government in Pakistan.

Speaking to protesters outside the Peshawar Press Club on Friday, ANP central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the forces that had installed the PTI government should send it packing.

ANP organised protest rallies in all divisional headquarters against price hike, taxes and borrowing from international organisations.

Mian Iftikhar said that Pakistan suffered Rs900 billion loss due to the devaluation of rupee that speaks volumes for the government’s inability of handling the country’s economy.

He said the forces that had installed PTI government for imposing their decision on Pakistanis should see the losses the country was suffering due to their decision.

The ANP leader claimed that China and Saudi Arabia had refused to lend money to Pakistan as, he believed, the world knew that Imran Khan was not an elected prime minister.

He said the “Askari prime minister” and the Parliament were making the masses to suffer for their vested interest. He said the prices of items of daily use had gone out of the consumers’ purchasing power. The ANP leader also criticised the National Accountability Bureau for arresting Punjab former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.