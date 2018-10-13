Sat October 13, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 13, 2018

Three-day moot concludes: Minister says PTI govt to consider demands of architects

PESHAWAR: Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan said Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would consider the demands of architects.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of a three-day seminar titled ‘Regional Challenges and Exploring Sustainable Solutions’ The Institute of architects Pakistan Peshawar chapter had organised the moot. Akbar Ayub and Senator Nauman Wazir

were the chief guests at the ceremony.

Thanking the foreign scholars for attending the conference and sharing their expertise with the young architects, the minister said that architects played a pivotal role in the betterment of the society. He said the vacant position of chief architect in the Communication and Works Department would be filled within three months.

Akbar Ayub Khan added that PTI government would steer the country out of the prevailing crisis. He said that efforts were being taken to put the country on the path to progress and development.

Senator Nauman Wazir said the provincial government should meet the demands of architects. He urged the government to allot a plot of land to IAP-PC for office in Peshawar. At the end, shields were distributed among the participants.

