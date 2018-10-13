AMTI BoG removes senior managers

ABBOTTABAD: A newly formed Board of Governors (BoG) of Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), Abbottabad, has removed all the acting senior managers including hospital director and dean Ayub Medical College and notified new managers on Friday.

The new BoG in its first meeting elected Dr Asim Yousaf, who assured the members of drastic steps for the improvement of the hospital as well as college and focus on patient care.

Just after election of chairman, the BoG removed all three senior managers including acting Dean Ayub Medical College Dr Salma Kundi, acting medical director Dr Raza Muhammad Khan and acting Hospital Director Dr Khayal Afridi and notified new managers till the fulfilment of regular appointments.

Head of Community Medicine Department Prof Dr Umar Farooq was notified as dean Ayub Medical College, Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb as medical director and senior medical officer Dr Athar Lodhi as hospital director.

All the three managers assumed charge on Friday. Dr Umar Farooq confirmed to this correspondent new changes.