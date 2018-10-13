Women office-bearers of Amn Jirga sworn in

MARDAN: The women office-bearers of Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday took oath of their offices.

General Secretary of Mardan Press Club Mohammad Riaz Mayar administered oath to the office-bearers at a ceremony here. Rahimzada Bacha, district chairman, Aman Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa other members of the jirga were also present on the occasion.

Aqeela Sumbal Bibi was elected as female president of Mardan district while Naheed Noor Bibi was elected vice president, Nasreen Iqbal Bibi alias Bibi Sherina was elected tehsil Mardan president.

Naik Parveen Bibi was elected Mardan City president and Rubina Shaheen Bibi as vice president of the Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.