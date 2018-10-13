House robbed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Up to eight robbers forced entry into a house in Jehangira town of the Nowshera district here on Friday and took away cash, gold ornaments and five cellphones after taking the inmates hostage at gunpoint, police said.

Suhail Ahmad, a resident of Jehangira, reported to the police that they were asleep when at midnight seven to eight robbers barged into their house and took them hostage at gunpoint. He said the robbers made off with one tola gold ornaments, Rs4800 in cash and five cellphones.

The citizen reported that the robbers stayed at the home for three hours and during that they kept beating his two younger brothers and asked them to produce more valuables.

Sohail Ahmad told the police that his father was a retired army man and worked as a security guard on the night shift at a bank. The police registered a case and got the CCTV footage from a nearby seminary.