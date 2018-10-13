300 teaching posts lying vacant in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: District Education Officer Zafar Arbab Abbasi has said that over 300 posts of teachers including principals and headmasters have been lying vacant in the district, depriving schoolchildren of education.

He was speaking at a meeting attended by heads of various public departments at the new circuit house here on Friday. The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousaf chaired the meeting.

Abbasi said that as many as 100 teachers were appointed to fill vacant posts but the case was pending in court of law.

He said that prolonged delay in reconstruction of around 751 schools destroyed in devastating earthquake in 2005 was also a big challenge for quality education in the district. “Would you believe reconstruction of over 4,000 schools is yet to be started,” Abbasi told the meeting.