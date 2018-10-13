7 killed in Muzaffargarh road accident

MUZAFFARGARH: At least seven passengers were killed and 19 others sustained injuries as two vans collided with each other near Muhammad Musa Shrine, Mahmood Kot road, about 14 kilometre away from here.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, two passenger vans collided while one of them was overtaking near Muhammad Musa Shrine in the limits of Sadar police station.

Resultantly, seven people died on-the-spot while another 19 sustained injuries. Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies as well as the injured to district headquarters hospital. The critically wounded were referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Upon receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Saleem reached the hospital and inquired about the injured persons and directed the doctors and staff to provide the best possible treatment facilities to the victims.