Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Disqualification of MPA who defeated Shah Mehmood suspended

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan bench election tribunal Friday suspended the disqualification of Punjab chief minister’s former advisor, MPA Salman Naeem.

The LHC Multan bench judge Justice Shahid Karim suspended the ECP disqualification of candidate and issued notices to all parties for November 6.

Independent candidate Salman Naeem defeated Shah Mehmood Qureshi from PP-217 in the recently-held general elections. After the court verdict, the ECP cancelled the by-election in the constituency scheduled on November 27. Earlier, the ECP disqualified Salman on October 1 after two separate petitions filed against him seeking his disqualification.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and a citizen filed separate petitions challenging Salman Naeem's underage. The petitioners sought his disqualification citing violation of Section 62-63, showing his age through a fake CNIC. The ECP disqualified Salman Naeem and ordered re-election in PP-217, which was scheduled for November 27.

Salman Naeem joined the PTI after winning as an independent candidate. PTI senior leader Jehangir Tareen played a key role in striking a deal between Salman Naeem and PTI. In the general elections, Naeem secured 35,300 votes while Qureshi bagged 31,716 votes, shattering the latter’s dreams to steer Punjab once governed by his father as a governor.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed