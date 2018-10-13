PM orders probe against minister Afridi for using govt money

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an investigation after reports emerged that State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi used government money to renovate and redecorate his new residence, sources told Geo News.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked to probe into the allegations.

Afridi was accused of replacing floor tiles, curtains, furniture and carpets after he moved into a house in the ministers’ colony. He also purchased an LCD.

The purchases allegedly cost millions of rupees and were ordered to be paid by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The official directed junior employees to carry out the payments out of government funds.

Sources added that the prime minister took notice after media reports emerged about the matter. Additional Director General FIA Basharat Shehzad is carrying out the investigation.