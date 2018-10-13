“Donkey King”: Lush premiere held in Karachi

KARACHI: The much awaited and most expensive Pakistan’s biggest and Geo’s first animated film ‘The Donkey King’ will be released today (Saturday), which will hit box office across Pakistan.

A cultural and showbiz ceremony was held which was attended by renowned superstars of media and fashion industry and also many dignitaries from various walks of life. Social and film personalities who gave a magnanimous touch to the colourful premiere. Director Aziz Jindani and others attended the grand ceremony of The Donkey King. Aziz Jindani succeeded in giving a great gift to viewers and fans in shape of The Donkey King.

Indeed, this has really boosted the image of Pakistani movies for the global film audience and industry. For the promotions, every actor and actress part of the movie to be revealed with their solo posters which went viral on the social media. Marketing and promotions have been unprecedented for any movie to have come out from Pakistan. The fans who watched premiere praised its story, animation, songs, music composing and voice over which created a great charm. It is expected that the film will be a hit the box office and will do huge business.

The Nueplex Cinema in Karachi witnessed a phenomenal turnout for the premiere of ‘The Donkey King’ Friday evening. There were great expectations from the film and cinema enthusiasts walked out quite delighted with what they had seen. One saw hundreds of beaming smiles as the lights turned on at the end and credits rolled to the irresistible beat of songs. People were delighted by the quality of animation they had just witnessed. Thoroughly enjoyed watching ‘The Donkey King’.

So many Showbiz stars were at the premiere along with a bevy of celebrities and people from the entertainment industry. One spotted Irfan Khosat , Afzal Khan( Jan Rmabo), Sahiba, Irfan khoosat, Irfan Malik, Faisal Qureshi, Fahad Mustafa, Adeel Hashmi, Mehmood Aslam, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Ahsan Raheem, Faisal Qureshi, Shaffat Ali, Hira, Maani, Irfan Malik, Ali Hasan, Sunita Marshal, Romi Ansari, Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan, Danish Nawaz, ex-Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, daughters of Shahid Afridi, senior analyst & anchor Hamid Mir, Sohail Warraich, Shahzaib Khanzada, Mubashir Zaidi, Director Azeez Jandani, Abdulah Kadwani of 7th Sky Entertainment, Singer Shahzad Roy, Fakhir and of course the fan club of the cast.

The Donkey King promises to be a fun film for all ages. Going by the look of the film, it surely appeals to both children and children at heart. “My name is Mangu Mangu Jan Mangu—the washing machine” dialogue now a days getting popular in the children. The strongest point of The Donkey King is its unique, locally relevant storyline, tongue & cheek dialogues and characters that are built to last. The content speaks to the kids but consistently winks at the adult which will make it a worthwhile watch for all age groups.

The visuals and voiceover appear to be of international standard and breaking the paradigm versus past animation feature attempts in Pakistan. All we can say is that The Donkey King is set to reshape what audience can expect from animated genre in Pakistan. Praising the movie, the children said the best song was ‘Donkey Raja’. Many of them reiterated to come along their parents and watch Donkey King once more. There are lesson in this film for all but at the end Donkey King will win hearts and minds.”