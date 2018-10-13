All set for Oct 14 by-polls

ISLAMABAD: All is set for the October 14 by-election in 35 constituencies countrywide.

Out of a total of 7,489 polling stations, 1,727 have been declared highly sensitive.

According to the Election Commission the by-election will be held in 11 National Assembly constituencies and 24 provincial constituencies.

Out of 11 National Assembly constituencies, one is in Islamabad, eight in Punjab, and one each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

A total of 92,83,74 registered voters and 51,235 polling personnel will be involved in the electoral exercise.

Army personnel will man the polling stations, both inside and outside, and will be responsible for security from October 12 to 15.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday notified the shifting of four polling booths to new locations (buildings) as desired by the regional election commissioner/district election commissioner, NA-131, Lahore.

The commission wrote to the DRO in response to his letters written to the Election Commission Secretariat on October 5 and 8.

The DRO had sought shifting of polling booths 8, 9, 215 and 220 from existing locations from Ghazi Cadet High School and College, Fancy Park, Korey Pindi, Walton Cantt, Lahore and Bromley Public School, Main Chowk Ali Colony Cavalry Ground, Lahore to (new locations) Govt Elementary School, Korey Pindi, Walton Cantt., and Govt Boys Elementary, Korey Pindi, Walton Cantt, Lahore respectively.

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz met the ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad and shared with him their concern over the arrest of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif just ahead of the by-election.

The PML-N team comprised Senators Sardar Yaqoob Nasir, Ch Tanvir Khan and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The PML-N leaders emphasised that the arrest of their party leader, who’s also Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, would have a negative impact on the by-election.

Talking to media persons outside the Election Commission Secretariat here after the meeting, Marriyum and Senator Tanvir said they had apprised the ECP secretary of their concerns. They also shared their party’s reservations about July 25, general election.

They said counting after polling should be made before polling agents and Form-47 be prepared before the candidates and their polling agents.

PML-N Chairman Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq and Leader of Opposition in the Senate has already written a letter to the Chief Election Commission Justice (R) Muhammad Raza Khan requesting him to order immediate release of the PML-N president.

The letter said while the by-election was just round the corner, level-playing was not being ensured for all the contesting parties and candidates.

He called the arrest of PML-N president pre-polling rigging.