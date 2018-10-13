Special package for expatriates on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said a special package of incentives would be announced for overseas Pakistanis to encourage them to send remittances through the banking channels.

In continuation to a briefing given by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the prime minister chaired a follow-up meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday with the aim to provide maximum facilitation to overseas Pakistanis and labor working abroad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Media Iftikhar Durrani, Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) Azam Khan, secretary finance, secretary Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, chairman FBR, chairman Nadra and other senior officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, FIA and Civil Aviation Authority attended the meeting.

The prime minister said the government was beavering away at resolving the problems facing the overseas Pakistanis since they were an asset to the country and could play a very important role in improving its financial health.

He directed all departments concerned to employ speedy mechanisms to ease the transfer of remittances through legal channels.

He emphasised that the PTI government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by expatriates in sending remittances and retaining their legal properties in Pakistan.

He directed the Ministry of Finance, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan and Nadra to sit together and present a workable plan for removing hindrances in the remittances mechanism through e-solutions.

It was also decided to bring legal reforms in the civil and criminal laws to effectively deal with cases of occupation of expatriates properties in Pakistan.

Establishment of special courts for these cases was also discussed.

Imran said since the laboring class were already burdened by leaving their homeland to earn livelihood abroad in harsh conditions, it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate them and their families back home.

Various incentives, including tax exemptions on remittances and social welfare schemes, were also discussed.

The prime minister emphasised that strict action will be taken against those encroaching upon the properties of overseas Pakistanis.

In this regard, directives will be issued to the provincial governments and law enforcement agencies.

The meeting decided to establish connectivity between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Nadra to maintain record of overseas Pakistanis and labour working abroad.

It was also decide that charges for biometric verification for laborers going abroad would be Rs10 which was previously Rs45 per verification.

As per decision, the family tree record of Pakistanis working abroad will be shared with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development so that their families are provided with welfare benefits of health, education and accommodation.

It was also decided that the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) for emigrants and workers will be optional.

Directions about clarification will be issued through newspaper advertisements.

To bring further clarity, necessary legal amendments will also be initiated.

As a result of deliberations in the meeting, free of charge connectivity between the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Pakistanis and FIA has been established and it will be operational by 17th of October.

