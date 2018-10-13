Rimsha and Aania take lead in FEGA Golf

ISLAMABAD: Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Lahore) and Aania Farooq (Airman Golf Club Karachi) were early leaders in the First FEGA All Pakistan Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at the Bahria Pines Golf Club (Murree Expressway).

Both carded gross five over 77 to lead pack of lady golfers following opening day on Friday.

The two were followed by Miss Zaibunisa (Royal Palm Lahore) with the score of 80.

In the net category, Miss Zaibunisa with the score net 71 was five strokes clear of Arooba Ali (RGC) with the score of 76. Miss Parkha Ijaz with the score of net 77 (Defence Raya Lahore) was at third position.