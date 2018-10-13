Baig elected PKF president

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Baig was elected as president of the Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) during the general council meeting held in Quetta on Friday.

Besides Ahmad, Ms Ada Jaffery was also elected as vice president of the federation.

The meeting decided that the 26th National Karate Championship will be held at Ayub National Stadium (PSB Coaching Centre) in Quetta from October 12-14.

Wapda, Army, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad teams will take part in the championship.