QUAID-I-AZAM TROPHY: ZTBL in control against PTV

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: ZTBL pinned down PTV in a battle of survival in their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday.
When the stumps were drawn for the second day, ZTBL had reached 290-6 — enjoying a first innings lead of 132 runs.
Saadullah Ghauri (81), Raza Ali Dar (73) and Shakil Ansar (44 not out) helped the Bankers reach a total from where they can dictate terms.
Ghauri smashed 11 fours and two sixes in his 115-ball innings while Dar had eight boundaries in his 215-ball knock.
Shakil and Luqman Butt (29 not out) have so far added 65 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand.
Tabish Khan (3-74) and Aamir Jamal (2-50) bowled well.
Both PTV and ZTBL need points to stay in Grade I next year’s domestic season.
Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan Jr. 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24; Imran Khan 4-54, Muhammad Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47). ZTBL 290-6 in 104 overs (Saadullah Ghauri 81, Raza Ali Dar 73, Shakeel Ansar 44 not out, Luqman Butt 29 not out; Tabish Khan 3-74, Aamir Jamal 2-50).
At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 276 all out in 76.4 overs (Ali Salman 60, Rohail Nazir 48, Ali Sarfraz 47, Fahad Iqbal 33, Faizan Riaz 22; Muhammad Ilyas 5-69, Taj Wali 2-50) and 175-9 in 46.5 overs (Ali Sarfraz 52, Rizwan Ali 28; Muhammad Ilyas 4-61, Nasir Mahmood 3-42, Musaddiq Ahmed 2-39). Peshawar 82 all out in 27.3 overs (Hazrat Shah 6-22, Muhammad Arham 2-21, Muhammad Nadeem 2-36).
At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Lahore Blues 334 all out in 105.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 94, Bilawal Iqbal 64, Farhan Khan 55; Haseeb Azam 4-61, Syed Touseeq Shah 3-108). Rawalpindi 136 all out in 37.3 overs (Muhammad Nawaz 78; Aizaz Cheema 5-53, Shahid Nawaz 2-35, Bilawal Iqbal 2-37) and after following on 29-0 in 7.3 overs.
At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Fata 335 in 98.5 overs (Asad Afridi 91, Rehan Afridi 64, Samiullah Jr. 58; Waqas Ahmed 5-142, Bilal Anwar 3-68, Muhammad Irfan 2-70). Lahore Whites 180 all out in 71.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan 63, Ameer Hamza 28 not out; Asif Afridi 6-39, Muhammad Talha 2-48) and after following on 28-0 in 7 overs.
At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Habib Bank 270 all out in 76.4 overs (Imran Farhat 75, Umar Akmal 55, Jamal Anwar 46 not out; Imran Khalid 4-48, Bilawal Bhatti 3-58, Muhammad Imran 2-35) and 175-6 in 53 overs (Imran Farhat 62, Ramiz Aziz 33; Samiullah Khan 2-43). SNGPL 35 all out in 22.2 overs (Junaid Khan 7-17, Khurram Shahzad 2-0).
At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: National Bank 139 all out in 46.3 overs (Shan Masood 19, Akbarur Rehman 19, Kamran Ghulam 19, Attaullah 19; Sadaf Hussain 5-44, Ahmed Bashir 2-32, Sameen Gul 2-45) and 26-0 in 3.3 overs. KRL 347 all out in 103.4 overs (Sardar Hasan Raza 165, Muhammad Mohsin 39, Gulraiz Sadaf 29; Hammad Azam 4-102, Ghulam Mudassar 3-72, Kamran Ghulam 2-27).
At Multan Stadium, Multan: Karachi Whites 600-6 declared in 161.1 overs (Shehzar Muhammad 265, Omair Bin Yousaf 163, Saad Ali 129; Ghulam Rehman 2-105, Ali Usman 2-155). Multan 21-2 in 9.1 overs.
At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Wapda 172-9 in 58.4 overs (Sadaif Mehdi 43, Khalid Usman 26 not out; Kashif Bhatti 4-62, Muhammad Aamir 3-31) vs SSGCL.
ISLAMABAD: ZTBL pinned down PTV in a battle of survival in their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday.
When the stumps were drawn for the second day, ZTBL had reached 290-6 — enjoying a first innings lead of 132 runs.
Saadullah Ghauri (81), Raza Ali Dar (73) and Shakil Ansar (44 not out) helped the Bankers reach a total from where they can dictate terms.
Ghauri smashed 11 fours and two sixes in his 115-ball innings while Dar had eight boundaries in his 215-ball knock.
Shakil and Luqman Butt (29 not out) have so far added 65 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand.
Tabish Khan (3-74) and Aamir Jamal (2-50) bowled well.
Both PTV and ZTBL need points to stay in Grade I next year’s domestic season.
Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan Jr. 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24; Imran Khan 4-54, Muhammad Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47). ZTBL 290-6 in 104 overs (Saadullah Ghauri 81, Raza Ali Dar 73, Shakeel Ansar 44 not out, Luqman Butt 29 not out; Tabish Khan 3-74, Aamir Jamal 2-50).
At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 276 all out in 76.4 overs (Ali Salman 60, Rohail Nazir 48, Ali Sarfraz 47, Fahad Iqbal 33, Faizan Riaz 22; Muhammad Ilyas 5-69, Taj Wali 2-50) and 175-9 in 46.5 overs (Ali Sarfraz 52, Rizwan Ali 28; Muhammad Ilyas 4-61, Nasir Mahmood 3-42, Musaddiq Ahmed 2-39). Peshawar 82 all out in 27.3 overs (Hazrat Shah 6-22, Muhammad Arham 2-21, Muhammad Nadeem 2-36).
At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Lahore Blues 334 all out in 105.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 94, Bilawal Iqbal 64, Farhan Khan 55; Haseeb Azam 4-61, Syed Touseeq Shah 3-108). Rawalpindi 136 all out in 37.3 overs (Muhammad Nawaz 78; Aizaz Cheema 5-53, Shahid Nawaz 2-35, Bilawal Iqbal 2-37) and after following on 29-0 in 7.3 overs.
At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Fata 335 in 98.5 overs (Asad Afridi 91, Rehan Afridi 64, Samiullah Jr. 58; Waqas Ahmed 5-142, Bilal Anwar 3-68, Muhammad Irfan 2-70). Lahore Whites 180 all out in 71.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan 63, Ameer Hamza 28 not out; Asif Afridi 6-39, Muhammad Talha 2-48) and after following on 28-0 in 7 overs.
At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Habib Bank 270 all out in 76.4 overs (Imran Farhat 75, Umar Akmal 55, Jamal Anwar 46 not out; Imran Khalid 4-48, Bilawal Bhatti 3-58, Muhammad Imran 2-35) and 175-6 in 53 overs (Imran Farhat 62, Ramiz Aziz 33; Samiullah Khan 2-43). SNGPL 35 all out in 22.2 overs (Junaid Khan 7-17, Khurram Shahzad 2-0).
At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: National Bank 139 all out in 46.3 overs (Shan Masood 19, Akbarur Rehman 19, Kamran Ghulam 19, Attaullah 19; Sadaf Hussain 5-44, Ahmed Bashir 2-32, Sameen Gul 2-45) and 26-0 in 3.3 overs. KRL 347 all out in 103.4 overs (Sardar Hasan Raza 165, Muhammad Mohsin 39, Gulraiz Sadaf 29; Hammad Azam 4-102, Ghulam Mudassar 3-72, Kamran Ghulam 2-27).
At Multan Stadium, Multan: Karachi Whites 600-6 declared in 161.1 overs (Shehzar Muhammad 265, Omair Bin Yousaf 163, Saad Ali 129; Ghulam Rehman 2-105, Ali Usman 2-155). Multan 21-2 in 9.1 overs.
At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Wapda 172-9 in 58.4 overs (Sadaif Mehdi 43, Khalid Usman 26 not out; Kashif Bhatti 4-62, Muhammad Aamir 3-31) vs SSGCL.
Comments