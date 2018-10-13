QUAID-I-AZAM TROPHY: ZTBL in control against PTV

ISLAMABAD: ZTBL pinned down PTV in a battle of survival in their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday.

When the stumps were drawn for the second day, ZTBL had reached 290-6 — enjoying a first innings lead of 132 runs.

Saadullah Ghauri (81), Raza Ali Dar (73) and Shakil Ansar (44 not out) helped the Bankers reach a total from where they can dictate terms.

Ghauri smashed 11 fours and two sixes in his 115-ball innings while Dar had eight boundaries in his 215-ball knock.

Shakil and Luqman Butt (29 not out) have so far added 65 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand.

Tabish Khan (3-74) and Aamir Jamal (2-50) bowled well.

Both PTV and ZTBL need points to stay in Grade I next year’s domestic season.

Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan Jr. 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24; Imran Khan 4-54, Muhammad Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47). ZTBL 290-6 in 104 overs (Saadullah Ghauri 81, Raza Ali Dar 73, Shakeel Ansar 44 not out, Luqman Butt 29 not out; Tabish Khan 3-74, Aamir Jamal 2-50).

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 276 all out in 76.4 overs (Ali Salman 60, Rohail Nazir 48, Ali Sarfraz 47, Fahad Iqbal 33, Faizan Riaz 22; Muhammad Ilyas 5-69, Taj Wali 2-50) and 175-9 in 46.5 overs (Ali Sarfraz 52, Rizwan Ali 28; Muhammad Ilyas 4-61, Nasir Mahmood 3-42, Musaddiq Ahmed 2-39). Peshawar 82 all out in 27.3 overs (Hazrat Shah 6-22, Muhammad Arham 2-21, Muhammad Nadeem 2-36).

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Lahore Blues 334 all out in 105.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 94, Bilawal Iqbal 64, Farhan Khan 55; Haseeb Azam 4-61, Syed Touseeq Shah 3-108). Rawalpindi 136 all out in 37.3 overs (Muhammad Nawaz 78; Aizaz Cheema 5-53, Shahid Nawaz 2-35, Bilawal Iqbal 2-37) and after following on 29-0 in 7.3 overs.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Fata 335 in 98.5 overs (Asad Afridi 91, Rehan Afridi 64, Samiullah Jr. 58; Waqas Ahmed 5-142, Bilal Anwar 3-68, Muhammad Irfan 2-70). Lahore Whites 180 all out in 71.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan 63, Ameer Hamza 28 not out; Asif Afridi 6-39, Muhammad Talha 2-48) and after following on 28-0 in 7 overs.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Habib Bank 270 all out in 76.4 overs (Imran Farhat 75, Umar Akmal 55, Jamal Anwar 46 not out; Imran Khalid 4-48, Bilawal Bhatti 3-58, Muhammad Imran 2-35) and 175-6 in 53 overs (Imran Farhat 62, Ramiz Aziz 33; Samiullah Khan 2-43). SNGPL 35 all out in 22.2 overs (Junaid Khan 7-17, Khurram Shahzad 2-0).

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: National Bank 139 all out in 46.3 overs (Shan Masood 19, Akbarur Rehman 19, Kamran Ghulam 19, Attaullah 19; Sadaf Hussain 5-44, Ahmed Bashir 2-32, Sameen Gul 2-45) and 26-0 in 3.3 overs. KRL 347 all out in 103.4 overs (Sardar Hasan Raza 165, Muhammad Mohsin 39, Gulraiz Sadaf 29; Hammad Azam 4-102, Ghulam Mudassar 3-72, Kamran Ghulam 2-27).

At Multan Stadium, Multan: Karachi Whites 600-6 declared in 161.1 overs (Shehzar Muhammad 265, Omair Bin Yousaf 163, Saad Ali 129; Ghulam Rehman 2-105, Ali Usman 2-155). Multan 21-2 in 9.1 overs.

At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Wapda 172-9 in 58.4 overs (Sadaif Mehdi 43, Khalid Usman 26 not out; Kashif Bhatti 4-62, Muhammad Aamir 3-31) vs SSGCL.