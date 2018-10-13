Islamabad to host player draft

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is the new stop of the much-awaited player draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 that will take place at a local hotel on November 20.

The players draft has been moved out of Lahore in a bid to make more Pakistan cities part of the PSL activities.

All the six teams have been allowed to retain maximum of ten players for the PSL 2019 starting from February 14. All the teams would be required to pick three each from Platinum, Diamond and Gold categories while five players will be selected from Silver category. It is mandatory on each franchise to pick two emerging players while four reserves would also be named.

“Efforts are on to make Islamabad event an eye-catching. We are trying to ensure presence of all the relevant coaches. Efforts would also be made to invite some leading players and officials to be part of the show,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, when contacted, said.

He added that most probably, the draft would be held at a leading hotel in Islamabad.

“This time the draft would be made more attractive by the participation

of some leading officials and players,” he said.

Following the PSL final in Karachi this year, there are a total of eight games scheduled to take place in Pakistan (Karachi and Lahore), Islamabad will be the second city after Lahore to host the PSL draft.

In the lead up to this year’s draft, all six teams will finalise player retentions by November 13. The trade window will close a day earlier on November 12. As per the rules for this season, each team can retain a maximum of 10 players.

This season’s pool of top-tier player roster includes foreign stars such as AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Shane Watson, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Daren Sammy.

The galaxy of foreign stars will team up with Pakistan’s leading names including the likes of national skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman.

Players who took part in last year’s PSL can be retained, traded or released back into the draft pool.

News emerging from Lahore Qalandars camp suggest the franchise is expected to come up with fresh set of players following their failures to put up a good show on three consecutive times.