Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Islamabad to host player draft

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is the new stop of the much-awaited player draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 that will take place at a local hotel on November 20.

The players draft has been moved out of Lahore in a bid to make more Pakistan cities part of the PSL activities.

All the six teams have been allowed to retain maximum of ten players for the PSL 2019 starting from February 14. All the teams would be required to pick three each from Platinum, Diamond and Gold categories while five players will be selected from Silver category. It is mandatory on each franchise to pick two emerging players while four reserves would also be named.

“Efforts are on to make Islamabad event an eye-catching. We are trying to ensure presence of all the relevant coaches. Efforts would also be made to invite some leading players and officials to be part of the show,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, when contacted, said.

He added that most probably, the draft would be held at a leading hotel in Islamabad.

“This time the draft would be made more attractive by the participation

of some leading officials and players,” he said.

Following the PSL final in Karachi this year, there are a total of eight games scheduled to take place in Pakistan (Karachi and Lahore), Islamabad will be the second city after Lahore to host the PSL draft.

In the lead up to this year’s draft, all six teams will finalise player retentions by November 13. The trade window will close a day earlier on November 12. As per the rules for this season, each team can retain a maximum of 10 players.

This season’s pool of top-tier player roster includes foreign stars such as AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Shane Watson, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Daren Sammy.

The galaxy of foreign stars will team up with Pakistan’s leading names including the likes of national skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman.

Players who took part in last year’s PSL can be retained, traded or released back into the draft pool.

News emerging from Lahore Qalandars camp suggest the franchise is expected to come up with fresh set of players following their failures to put up a good show on three consecutive times.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed