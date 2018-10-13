Sat October 13, 2018
October 13, 2018

Jakraphan wrests lead in CNS Open

KARACHI: Jakraphan Premsirigorn shook off his wrist injury and carded a four-under-par 68 to grab a share of the lead at the UMA-CNS Open Golf Championship on Friday.

The 26-year-old Jakraphan played flawlessly over his opening nine holes highlighted by four birdies before cruising to a seven-under-par 137 total at the historic Karachi Golf Club.

Joining him at the pinnacle of a Thai-dominated leaderboard are compatriots Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Namchok Tantipokhakul.

Suradit’s hunt for his maiden Asian Tour title is on track. After starting his day with a string of pars, his round kick-started after sinking three-consecutive birdies from holes seven to nine. Suradit made two more birdies and a lone bogey before signing for a 68.

Namchok’s driving woes continued in the second round as he has only hit seven out of 14 fairways. He was not able to rely on his putts on Friday but was still able to card a 70 to finish tied-first at the halfway stage of the $300,000 event.

Pawin Ingkhapradit of Thailand and Pakistan’s Muhammad Munir are in tied-fourth after carding 70 and 69 respectively.

Another Thai, Tirawat Kawesiribandit, is in lone sixth after ending his day with a 69.

Eight players, including Singaporeans Mitchell Slorach and Koh Deng Shan, as well as Bangladeshi Siddikur Rahman are in tied-eight.

Danny Masrin of Indonesia carded a flawless 66, the lowest score of the morning session. He was able to sustain his forward momentum throughout the entire day after a challenging par save at the start of his round on 10th.

The cut line was set at four-over-par. Seventy-four players will progress to the weekend rounds.

Scores after round 2 (am - denotes amateur): 137 - Suradit Yong-charoenchai (Tha) 69-68, Jakraphan Premsirigorn (Tha) 69-68, Namchok Tantipokhakul (Tha) 67-70.

138 - Pawin Ingkhapradit (Tha) 68-70, Muhammad Munir (Pak) 69-69.

140 - Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (Tha) 71-69.

141 - Mitchell Slorach (Sin) 72-69, Siddikur Rahman (Ban) 71-70, Koh Deng Shan (Sin) 70-71, Ahmad Baig (am, Pak) 67-74, Muhammad Shabbir (Pak) 68-73, Settee Prakongvech (Tha) 72-69, Suttijet Kooratanapisan (Tha) 71-70, James Ryan Lam (Phi) 68-73.

142 - Honey Baisoya (Ind) 68-74, Matloob Ahmed (Pak) 72-70, M Safdar Khan (Pak) 73-69, Peradol Panyathanasedh (Tha) 76-66, Aman Raj (Ind) 75-67, Dilshad Ali (Pak) 70-72.

143 - Piya Swangarunporn (Tha) 71-72, Pasavee Lertvilai (Tha) 73-70, Danny Masrin (Ina) 77-66, Liu Yanwei (Chn) 74-69, Muhammad Naeem (Pak) 71-72, Gregory Foo (Sin) 73-70, Nirun Sae-Ueng (Tha) 70-73, Manuel Trappel (Aut) 72-71.

