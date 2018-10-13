Sat October 13, 2018
INP
October 13, 2018

China injects new impetus to SCO: experts

BEIJING: Experts said on Friday that Premier Li Keqiang ‘s presence in SCO meeting in Dushanbe injected new impetus into the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Chinese premier welcoming participation of Pakistan and others in the meeting, said further development of SCO will open world economy and help to push forward the concept of shared destiny.

According to the experts, a new chapter in Chinese multilateral cooperation began in Tajikistan as Premier Li Keqiang was among those attending the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO.

Premier Li's first in-office visit to Tajikistan will bring with it a pledge to implement agreements reached during the Qingdao SCO Summit in June, which mapped out the course for future development via the Qingdao Declaration and 23 signed cooperation documents.

Deng Hao, secretary-general of the China Center for SCO Studies, said the Qingdao Declaration highlights the construction of a new type of international relations, and the building of a common community with a shared future for mankind.

"I believe during the SCO meeting in Tajikistan, leaders will further implement the outcomes of the Qingdao Summit," said Deng.  In 17 years of consistent growth, the SCO now accounts for 20 percent of the world's economy and 40 percent of its population.

