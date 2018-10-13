Sat October 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

‘Cop killer’ shot dead in Clifton ‘encounter’

KARACHI: The police claimed on Friday to have killed a suspect involved in the killing of a policeman in the Keamari area of the city a few days ago.

The suspect, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a police constable, Anwar Shah, posted at the Boat Basin police station, was killed during an alleged exchange of fire with the police in the limits of the Boat Basin police station.

According to the police, the encounter on Friday took place near Chapel Resort in Clifton Block-1 when a police team intercepted two suspects on a motorcycle. The police signalled the suspects to stop, however, they opened fire.

The police returned fire, causing injuries to one of the suspects, identified as Ikram Abbas. The injured suspect was arrested, however, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Later, the police also managed to arrest the other suspect who was identified as a rickshaw driver, Waheed. During interrogations, he confessed that he was involved in criminal activities and Abbas was his accomplice.

Recounting the episode of the constable’s killing, Waheed said Abbas was travelling in his rickshaw three days ago in the Keamari neighbourhood when he noticed a cop was chasing them. To avoid arrest, he fired at the constable causing serious injuries to him.

The constable was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he breathed his last on Thursday. According to SHO Shakeel Sherwani, cases have been registered for the incidents and further investigations are under way.

Also on Friday, the Sharae Noor Jahan police claimed to have busted a gang involved in committing burglaries while posing themselves as policemen. Four alleged members of the gang were arrested as they were attempting to rob a house in the Nazimabad locality wearing police uniforms.

Upon receiving information about the crime via police helpline, a police contingent reached the site and foiled the attempted burglary.

Police officials explained that the four suspects clad in police uniforms arrived at a house in Nazimabad Block T on a stolen government official’s car with the intention to rob cash, gold and other valuable items. However, after they entered the house, the police arrived at the scene and surrounded the building.

The police apprehended all the four suspects who were identified as Shahrukh alias Don, Shehroz, Taimur and Wahab, all residents of Lines Area. The police also seized arms and ammunition from their possession and recovered the stolen government car having the registration number GL-7641, which was stolen within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station a few months ago.

According to the police, the suspects admitted during interrogations that they were involved in at least eight cases of house burglaries and over 60 cases of street crime. One of the suspects, Wahab, confessed that he and his companions used to arrive at houses on a car bearing a government registration plate and posed themselves as policemen to the residents. Once they entered the houses, they robbed them of valuables and escaped. The police also claim that Wahab is a worker of a political party and has been involved in contract killings of several people.

Meanwhile, the Rangers claimed to have arrested seven suspects during raids in various locations of the city including Saeedabad, Baldia Town, Madina Colony, Preedy and Memon Goth. The arrested suspects were identified as Shahbaz, Ahsanullah, Ayaz, Hunzila, Sohail Shaikh,Rizwan and Raees. According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, they were involved in street crime and drug peddling.

