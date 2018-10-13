Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

National

MASB
Murtaza Ali Shah By
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

World tourists travel through Pakistan to enjoy real beauty

LONDON: A group of international tourists and social media influencers travelled across Pakistan to explore the real beauty of Pakistan through personal experience.

The group started their journey from London and travelled across Pakistan for eleven days to record their experience of the famed beauty and adventure of Pakistan.

Led by British Pakistani entrepreneur and former Apprentice star Syed Zeeshan Shah, the group was comprised of social media influences from across the world.

They included Nathan Buchan (Kiwi Traveler/Entrepreneur); Umar Khan (Pakistani Film Maker); Eva Zubeck (British Traveller Exploring Pakistan); Chantelle Browne (British Influencer); Ryan Riel (Canadian Travel Influencer) and Louise Conway (London based Executive Assistant).

The group started their journey on the 1st of October from London which took them to Islamabad and from there to Swat, Ayun, Kalash Valleys, Chitral, back to Swat and Islamabad, Karachi and from there to Gwadar, back to Karachi and then back to London. The group has been seen visiting cities, visiting night cafes in Islamabad and meeting the elite of Islamabad. In the Northern Areas, the group travelled on jeeps and lived amongst local people to enjoy the hospitality and local life. They mixed in with the local population and were taken aback by the warmth and hospitality displayed by Pakistanis across the country. Speaking about visiting the beautiful areas of Pakistan, Zeeshan Shah said that the trip was an effort to project the true face of Pakistan to the world.

Shah added: “The CPIC Pakistan Influencer Trip is an initiative by CPIC to promote a softer image of Pakistan. Unfortunately at times Pakistan is the target of a negative perception in the international media which is in stark contrast the reality of Pakistan. Pakistan is a warm nation of hospitable people and untouched natural beauty.

The Pakistan Influencer initiative by CPIC brought 8 social media influencers from across the globe with a direct reach in excess of 2 million people to tour Pakistan Northern Areas and make a short film of their travels, share their experience and what they thought of our beautiful country in an attempt to project a fair image of Pakistan to the world.”

Zeeshan Shah said that Pakistani government needs to make genuine efforts to attract international tourism. “I have created five ambassadors for Pakistan who will now tell their combined audiences the truth about Pakistan.

By utilising the power of social media we can completely turn around Pakistan’s global perception in the next 5 years. This initiative must be carried on a higher level by the government of Pakistan.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed