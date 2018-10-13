Health dept asks LHWs to bear expenses of official calls

MULTAN: The Punjab Health Department is facing critical shortage of funds after rupee depreciation against dollar and the department has asked the lady health workers across Punjab, to bear cost of official calls from their own pockets, official document srevealed.

The department has served explanations notices to LHWs over their failure to pay charges on official SIM card activation from their pockets. The LHWs failed to pay the SIM activation charges in a bid to prevent from monthly call expenses of Rs2,000. The department has warned taking stern disciplinary action against them in this regard. The Punjab Implementation Unit of integrated reproductive, maternal, newborn child health directorate had surprisingly sent a list of 29 Multan-based Lady Health Supervisors (LHS) and 1426 LHWs to district coordinator with a direction to serve them explanation notices in this connection. A number of LHWs said that if they bear the SIM activation charges then they would have to pay Rs2,000 monthly call charges under the package, which they cannot afford. Punjab National Programme of Health Employees Association president Rukhsana Anwar rejected the department’s ordering to bear expenses from own pockets. She said scheme had largely disturbed the LHSs and LHWs and they were unable to pay monthly expenses against drawing monthly salary of Rs15,000 to 16,000. She demanded the government to issue limited postpaid connections. She said issuance of explanation notices had created panic among them. She said SIMs had been provided without sufficient balance and the government was demanding to pay the cost for frequent official calls from the staff’s own pockets.