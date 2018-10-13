NA to auction vehicles on 24th

ISLAMABAD: In line of the austerity measures initiated by Prime minister Imran Khan after taking power of the federal government, the National Assembly Secretariat has decided to auction vehicles in light of the austerity measures of Prime Minster Imran Khan. This decision was taken on the directive of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. According to the decision six used vehicles and a motor bike of National Assembly Secretariat will be auctioned on 24th October, 2018, including one Mercedes Benz, four Toyota Corollas, one Suzuki Bolan and one motorbike Honda CG-125. The auction will be held in the parking area of Parliament House, Islamabad. The vehicle can be inspected in the parking area of the Parliament House Islamabad from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The National Assembly Secretariat has already issued auction notice in this regard which has been published in national newspapers on 4th October, 2018. This auction notice is also available on National Assembly Secretariat website www.na.gov.pk and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) website www.ppra.org.pk