Balochistan Governor House opens for public

QUETTA: The Balochistan Governor House has been opened for public Friday, and a historic official building was visited by students of Sardar Bahadur Khan Woman University (SBKWU). Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai welcomed the female students led by Vice Chancellor of SBKWU Prof Dr Rukhsana Jabeen. The students saw various sections of the governor’s house.