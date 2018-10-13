Car hits motorcyclist to death

LAHORE: A 22-year-old motorcyclist was hit to death by a speeding car in Chung Police Station limits in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim identified as Azeem was on his way when the rashly driven car hit him near Park View Society, Multan Road. As a result, he sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Three nabbed; weapons, bullets recovered: Manawan police arrested three persons and recovered five weapons including Kalashnikovs and 200 bullets from them.