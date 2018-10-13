Six killed, 20 hurt in collision between two vans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MÙZAFFARGARH: Six people were killed while 20 others sustained injuries in an accident on Kot Addu Road on Friday. A van was carrying passengers to Kot Addu when it collided with another van going to Multan. As a result, five people died on the spot while another was killed when he was shifted to a hospital. Later, DC Qaisar Saleem visited the DHQ Hospital and inquired after the injured persons.
