Drug pusher dies escaping police arrest

SIALKOT: An alleged drug pusher jumped from the rooftop of his house to escape arrest by the police, but died on the spot. Reportedly, police raided the house of alleged drug pusher Abdullah, 45, in Mohallah Kakkey Zaian, Pasrur to arrest him. Abdullah tried to escape the arrest and jumped from the rooftop of his house into the street. He sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. The deceased’s family blamed the police for his death.