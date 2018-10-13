Six-year-old dies in road accident

PAKPATTAN: A six-year-old boy died in a road accident on Friday. Abbu Bakar, 6, was walking along a road near Busti Qadarabad when a speeding tractor hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The tractor was owned by Ali Ahmad of Lukhweera locality.

Manzoor Ahmad of Chak Tibba Nanik Sir was heading to city Pakpattan on a bicycle when a car hit and injured him near Chak Oppana. He was rushed to hospital.

DC FOR PLANTING TREES: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ahmad Afnan Friday stressed the need of planting more trees to meet climate change challenges. Addressing a meeting, the DC said saplings would be planted at all costs. ADC (G) Babar Suleman, AC Pakpattan Imran Basheer, AC Arifwala Zulifqar Boloch and other officers also attended the meeting. He said anti-encroachment campaign would continue.