Two sisters found dead in mysterious circumstances

FAISALABAD: Two married sisters were found dead in mysterious circumstances in their house at Mohallah Feroze Shah on Friday.

Sana and Saba were found dead with their hands tied in the upper storey of their house. Police have started investigation.

Tree plantation: The tree plantation is a religious obligation, which will also have positive impact on environment.

It was said by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain while inaugurating the second phase of the tree plantation campaign at Government Ziaul Islam Girls High School, Batala Colony, on Friday.

The FCCI president said that Pakistan was an agriculture country but we had failed to develop agro-forestry sector.

The shortage of trees had triggered multiple problems and the current heat wave in Karachi and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan was the natural outcome of this situation, he added.

He said that trees were integral part of life on this planet and being a custodian of this earth, homo-sapiens had to make earth a livable place for all types of life, including plants and animals. Ms Uzma Shahzad, head teacher of the school, told that the students were actively participating in the tree plantation campaign, which had entirely changed the atmosphere of the school premises. She urged upon the students to plant and takes care of nestling saplings.

Rana Fiaz Ahmed, Obaidullah Sheikh, Talat Mehmood, Ch Humayun, Nadir Ali, Muhammad Fariq, Karamat Shah and Hafiz Saif were also present.

COP SHOT DEAD BY DACOITS: A police constable was shot dead by three dacoits at Batalvi Chowk on Friday. The police had set up a picket on a road to check motorists. In the meantime, police constable Abid signaled three motorcyclists to stop but they escaped. To it, Abid and other policemen started chasing the bikers. Seeing police, the dacoits opened fire at them. As a result, Abid was martyred on the spot.

Later, funeral of Abid was offered at the Police Lines. His body was shifted to his native village Kuriwala for burial. A number of people, including RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad and the SSP Investigation, attended his funeral.

LAWYERS PROTEST: Lawyers on Friday staged a sit-in on the District Courts Road against the murder of senior advocate Saqib Buttar by his opponents.

They chanted slogans against the Balochni police for its failure to arrest the nominated accused.