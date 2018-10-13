Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two sisters found dead in mysterious circumstances

FAISALABAD: Two married sisters were found dead in mysterious circumstances in their house at Mohallah Feroze Shah on Friday.

Sana and Saba were found dead with their hands tied in the upper storey of their house. Police have started investigation.

Tree plantation: The tree plantation is a religious obligation, which will also have positive impact on environment.

It was said by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain while inaugurating the second phase of the tree plantation campaign at Government Ziaul Islam Girls High School, Batala Colony, on Friday.

The FCCI president said that Pakistan was an agriculture country but we had failed to develop agro-forestry sector.

The shortage of trees had triggered multiple problems and the current heat wave in Karachi and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan was the natural outcome of this situation, he added.

He said that trees were integral part of life on this planet and being a custodian of this earth, homo-sapiens had to make earth a livable place for all types of life, including plants and animals. Ms Uzma Shahzad, head teacher of the school, told that the students were actively participating in the tree plantation campaign, which had entirely changed the atmosphere of the school premises. She urged upon the students to plant and takes care of nestling saplings.

Rana Fiaz Ahmed, Obaidullah Sheikh, Talat Mehmood, Ch Humayun, Nadir Ali, Muhammad Fariq, Karamat Shah and Hafiz Saif were also present.

COP SHOT DEAD BY DACOITS: A police constable was shot dead by three dacoits at Batalvi Chowk on Friday. The police had set up a picket on a road to check motorists. In the meantime, police constable Abid signaled three motorcyclists to stop but they escaped. To it, Abid and other policemen started chasing the bikers. Seeing police, the dacoits opened fire at them. As a result, Abid was martyred on the spot.

Later, funeral of Abid was offered at the Police Lines. His body was shifted to his native village Kuriwala for burial. A number of people, including RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad and the SSP Investigation, attended his funeral.

LAWYERS PROTEST: Lawyers on Friday staged a sit-in on the District Courts Road against the murder of senior advocate Saqib Buttar by his opponents.

They chanted slogans against the Balochni police for its failure to arrest the nominated accused.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed