References against Sharifs: AC granted 5 more weeks to conclude cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday gave more time to the Accountability Court to conclude the corruption references filed against Sharif family with clear-cut direction that no further time would be granted. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition, filed by Accountability Court II Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik, seeking extension for deciding the Al-Azizia and Flagship corruption references against Sharif family. The court after extending for the sixth time, gave more time till November 17 to decide the remaining Al-Azizia and Flagship corruption references against Sharif family During the hearing, counsel Khawaja Haris briefed the bench on the proceedings in the case and prayed the apex court to grant six weeks more but the court gave five weeks and directed to conclude the trial till November 17.

Earlier on August 27 the Supreme Court granted six weeks more to Accountability Court for concluding the remaining two corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.