SJC dismisses complaints against IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has dismissed all the complaints filed against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi. According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Friday, the Council examined four complaints against Justice Kasi in a meeting chaired by SC Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on October 11 at Supreme Court. After detailed deliberations and discussion, the council came to the conclusion that on the basis of material available on record, no case of misconduct was made out against the judge, therefore the Supreme Judicial Council dismissed all the complaints against him”, the press release concluded. Earlier on the same day, President Arif Alvi removed Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from the post of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge in the light of recommendation by the SJC.