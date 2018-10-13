Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt withdraws Electronic Crime Amendment Bill, 2018

ISLAMABAD: In a rare move, the Leader of the House in the Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz, has moved the Senate Secretariat for withdrawal of an amendment bill, which was moved in the House and referred to the House committee concerned without taking approval from the incumbent cabinet as it was Okayed by the PML-N cabinet.

Under the law, a piece of legislation, moved by the previous government automatically lapses. The incumbent cabinet has to accord approval to it before bringing it to Parliament. The PML-N government had completed its term on May 31 this year.

Leader of the House, Senator Shibli of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had moved the Electronic Crime Amendment Bill, 2018, in the Senate on September 19, which was then referred to the House standing committee on information technology for deliberations and report.

The draft of the amendment bill was presented to the cabinet of then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by his Information Technology Minister Anusha Rehman on May 29 this year that was accorded approval by the cabinet. After, the amendment bill was presented in the Senate by Shibli Faraz and then the laid down procedure was followed, and it landed in the House standing committee for deliberations and report thereon.

In his application, Shibli Faraz has maintained that since the bill was approved by the cabinet of former government of PML-N, whereas its approval from the incumbent was mandatory; hence, the PTI government had nothing do with this amendment bill. Therefore, it should be withdrawn.

Shibli Faraz had emphasised the need for framing rules for cyber crime law, as presently, there were difficulties in its implementation during the Senate session in August. Commenting on the piece of legislation enacted in 2016, he had said the cyber law was highly technical and complicated, which underscored the need for early framing of the rules as presently the law was half-baked and common people could land in trouble.

He had proposed that there had to be a time-frame and a procedure and training of judges and lawyers in the related field. The Senate was informed that from January 01, 2016, to December 2017, a total of 388 cases and FIRs were registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing and 350 persons were arrested, 65 were convicted and 45 acquittd and a fine amounting to Rs12.72 million was also imposed by the courts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed