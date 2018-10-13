Kashmir shut to mourn martyrdom of Dr Mannan Wani

ISLAMABAD: In Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), complete shutdown was observed on Friday to mourn the martyrdom of PhD scholar Dr Mannan Wani and his associate, Aashiq Hussain Zargar by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir media service, the troops killed Dr Mannan Wani and Aashiq Zargar during a cordon-and-search operation in Shatgund area of Kupwara district on Thursday. Call for the shutdown had been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to pay homage to Dr Wani and his associate. All shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed while transport stood off the road. Many government offices also witnessed thin attendance in view of the strike.

The occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions in Lolab and Kupwara towns to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the martyrdom of Dr Wani, who hailed from Tikipora area of the district. Indian troops and police personnel in riot gear were deployed in strength in Srinagar and other towns to prevent anti-India demonstrations. The authorities announced closure of educational institutions in Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipora and other areas, on Friday. The Kashmir University also announced suspension of classes at all its campuses.

Meanwhile, reports said that people in large numbers are visiting Mannan Wani’s home to express solidarity with his family.

The authorities did not allow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. According to Kashmir Media Service, the gates of Jamia Masjid were locked while contingents of Indian troops and police personnel were also deployed near it and people were not allowed to enter the grand mosque. Restrictions were also imposed in many areas to prevent protests in view of Mannan Wani’s martyrdom and shutdown called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

Also, clashes broke out between the Indian forces and youth in Nadigam village of Shopian district on Friday after the troops launched a cordon and search operation there. According to Kashmir Media Service, as the troops cordoned off the area, youth took to the streets and held a protest demonstration, triggering clashes. Heavy contingents of the forces personnel have been deployed in the area and search operation was going on till last reports came in. The JRL, meanwhile, paid glowing tributes to martyred Dr Mannan Wani, and his associate, Aashiq Hussain Zargar.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it was an immense tragedy of Kashmir that budding youth, professors and engineers, intellectuals and writers like Shaheed Mannan were paying the price for the greed and follies of those, who since 1947 misled the people through deceit and in violation of international principles of humanity and justice, pushing them under the yoke of occupation for the past 71 years now. “Our fourth generation is bearing the brunt of that fraud and manipulation. Forced by broken promises of India, non-implementation of UN resolutions, deployment of lakhs of military troops to control their land and the resultant severe repression and human rights abuses, our bright and budding youth take to arms and in the process sacrifice their precious lives to break the shackles of occupation so that people of this land can get an opportunity to determine their destiny and future,” they said. The resistance leaders said, “No nation wants to shoulder the coffins of their youth, but when oppression and subjugation reaches its height as is the case in Kashmir, people especially the young are forced to stand up to resist it. Government of India has pushed our youth to such a fate.”

They condemned the martyrdom of Hurriyat activist, Tariq Ahmed Ganai, at Meemander in Shopian by unidentified gunmen.

They said, before this incident many pro-freedom activists have been targeted by unidentified gunmen and it seems that under a well-thought-out plan some forces are strengthening the hands of unidentified gunmen to kill pro-freedom leaders and activists.

The resistance leaders also strongly opposed re-establishment of army camps in Khudwani, Redwani, Kulgam, Shopian and at Alamgari Bazar in Srinagar stating that it was a new ploy of the occupation authorities to instil fear among the local population.

Because of the construction of new camps, they said, people in many areas of south Kashmir have started migrating to safer places.