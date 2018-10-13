Easy sailing for Eagles in Veterans Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Golden Eagles beat Lahore Spartans by 130 in the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup match played at Shah Faisal Ground.
Scores: Golden Eagles 245/4 in 30 overs (Saleem Elahi 84, M Salman Khan 30, Rizwan Aslam 64, Farhan Khan 50*, Ghulam Mustafa 2/29). Lahore Spartans 115/8 in 30 overs (Ghulam Mustafa 33, Hafiz Waseem 21*, Shabbir Khan 4/20, M Hafeez 2/22). At the end chief gust M Salman Khan gave man of the match award to former Test cricketer Saleem Elahi for his brilliant knock of 84.
